Horan Securities Inc. Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after buying an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after buying an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 49.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after buying an additional 4,009,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

