Horan Securities Inc. Invests $40,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Shares of DAL opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.