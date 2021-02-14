Horan Securities Inc. Purchases 2,081 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) by 157.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000.

Shares of ISCF stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40.

