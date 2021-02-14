Horan Securities Inc. Sells 1,610 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of F opened at $11.45 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.