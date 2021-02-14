Hosking Partners LLP Buys Shares of 719,061 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 719,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,551,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. WBI Investments bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

