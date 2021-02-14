Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,620,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $169.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.43.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $635,508.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

