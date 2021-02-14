Hosking Partners LLP Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,438,702 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 81,634 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,488 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 236.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 71.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 32,752 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 366.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 481,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Peabody Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Shares of BTU opened at $4.22 on Friday. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $412.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $63,744. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

