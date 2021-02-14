Hosking Partners LLP Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 481.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,248,833 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 501,477 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 52.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares during the period. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $547.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.92.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

