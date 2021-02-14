Hosking Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 111,921 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,788 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 391,563 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP grew its position in Golar LNG by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 3,439,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,827,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 215,743 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 25.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 974,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $94.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.34 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

