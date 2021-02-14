HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.14 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One HTMLCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $11,088.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,338.41 or 1.00372366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00040647 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.98 or 0.00492278 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.22 or 0.01007463 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.39 or 0.00234744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00092821 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002436 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003256 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

