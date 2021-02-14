Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

HUBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after buying an additional 180,286 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

