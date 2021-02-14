HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 38.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in HubSpot by 1,001.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138,515 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in HubSpot by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 110,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $502.40 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $527.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.54. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cannonball Research boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.61.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

