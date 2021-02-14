HUNT (HUNT) Trading Up 18.3% Over Last Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. One HUNT token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $11.79 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.72 or 0.00276105 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00092888 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00084774 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00101464 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00185517 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00059140 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

