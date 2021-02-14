Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Announces Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

HUN stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.41.

Get Huntsman alerts:

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.