Hush Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $73,072.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $243,303.54 and $73,072.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00340555 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00108438 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00043034 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001001 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

