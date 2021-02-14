Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 11,400 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

