HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Update

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HVBC remained flat at $$16.86 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. HV Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 8.49% of HV Bancorp worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

