Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.27.

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Longbow Research cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:H traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.39. 761,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,815. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $388,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

