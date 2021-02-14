HyperExchange (HX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $35,302.00

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, HyperExchange has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $35,302.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00280425 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00090671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00079134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00097508 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00185074 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

