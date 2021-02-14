iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$70.00

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$64.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$57.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.21. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of C$30.38 and a twelve month high of C$73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

