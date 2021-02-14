Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Short Interest Update

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the January 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDMGF shares. Bank of America upgraded Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Icade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icade has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CDMGF opened at $82.58 on Friday. Icade has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

