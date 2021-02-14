ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Short Interest Update

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICTSF traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263. ICTS International has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.

Get ICTS International alerts:

ICTS International Company Profile

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology segments. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, and security surveys and audits.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ICTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.