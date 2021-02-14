ICTV Brands (OTCMKTS:ICTV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ICTV Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTV) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. ICTV Brands shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 42,100 shares changing hands.

ICTV Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICTV)

ICTV Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells various health, beauty, wellness, and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It provides its products through a multi-channel distribution strategy, including direct response television, digital marketing campaigns, live home shopping, traditional retail and e-commerce market places, Hong Kong airlines, and its international third-party distributor network.

