Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.07

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 16286438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

