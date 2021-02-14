Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.31

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $5.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 972,141 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $178.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 69,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 53,519 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

