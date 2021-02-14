Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,766 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,088.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.31. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $79.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

