Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,762 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $106.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $107.41.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

