Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Cigna by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after buying an additional 599,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 461,695 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 349.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $42,353,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock opened at $206.93 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

