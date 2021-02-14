Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

