II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on II-VI from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.88.

IIVI opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -817.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. II-VI has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.50 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $6,244,658.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $6,535,269.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,707,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,717 shares of company stock valued at $23,533,276. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in II-VI by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 79,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

