Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 30,414 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.60.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,203,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,837 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,137 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $504.76 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.94 and a 200-day moving average of $349.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

