ImageCash (IMGC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $67,826.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. ImageCash has a market cap of $48,843.49 and $67,826.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCash has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.75 or 0.00273964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00086763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00073813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00096554 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00187612 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056392 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,217,563 coins and its circulating supply is 5,098,563 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com.

ImageCash Coin Trading

ImageCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.