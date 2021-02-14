IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Update

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 229.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IMCD in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS IMDZF opened at $124.00 on Friday. IMCD has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.51.

IMCD N.V. markets, sells, and distributes specialty chemicals, and pharmaceutical and food ingredients in Europe, Turkey, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers surfactants, builders, and functional additives; excipients, active ingredients, and specialty solvents; additives, actives, and functional ingredients; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, pigments, and specialty solvents.

