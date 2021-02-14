Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Lowered to $93.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.71.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.64. Incyte has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Incyte will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Incyte by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

