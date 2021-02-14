Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NYSE IRT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. 805,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,676. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 915,397 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 155,783 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,926,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 133,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

