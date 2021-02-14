Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) versus Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Head to Head Survey

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Independence Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Trust of America $692.04 million 9.16 $30.15 million $1.64 17.68 Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 6.79 $45.90 million $0.76 19.16

Independence Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Healthcare Trust of America. Healthcare Trust of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Trust of America and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Trust of America 4.67% 1.84% 0.92% Independence Realty Trust 12.11% 4.09% 1.48%

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Trust of America has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Trust of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Healthcare Trust of America pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Healthcare Trust of America pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Trust of America has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Trust of America and Independence Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Trust of America 0 6 8 0 2.57 Independence Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus target price of $29.73, suggesting a potential upside of 2.54%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $13.29, suggesting a potential downside of 8.75%. Given Healthcare Trust of America’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Healthcare Trust of America is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Summary

Healthcare Trust of America beats Independence Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. This drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level. Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

