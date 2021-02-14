Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post sales of $48.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.80 million and the highest is $50.80 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $41.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $185.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $188.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $179.30 million, with estimates ranging from $178.10 million to $181.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBCP. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ IBCP traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. 79,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $446.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Independent Bank by 574.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Independent Bank by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

