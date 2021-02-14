Independent Research Reiterates “€11.20” Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.45 ($12.29).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA stock opened at €10.94 ($12.86) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.50.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.