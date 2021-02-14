(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €10.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €10.70 ($12.59) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €9.15 ($10.77).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

(INGA) Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.