InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Raised to $80.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

INMD stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in InMode by 472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in InMode by 50.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

