Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July comprises 4.3% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $7,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Shares of NJUL opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $45.20.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.