Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Insider Sells $364,500.00 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) insider Christopher Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,428.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $30.40 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.73.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

