Insider Selling: Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CEO Sells $4,057,250.00 in Stock

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $157.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.49 and a 200 day moving average of $124.15. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $269.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

