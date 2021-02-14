Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $823,500.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.34. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

