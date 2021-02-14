Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $105,220.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $105,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,803,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $107,940.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $204,920.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $377,172.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $125,952.00.

On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $376,812.00.

On Monday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $120,552.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $292,620.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $114,792.00.

On Friday, December 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $209,066.00.

On Friday, December 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $73,968.00.

CRVL opened at $101.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $110.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CorVel by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

