Insider Selling: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insider Sells $515,519.69 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $243.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.62.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

