Insider Selling: FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells $1,156,750.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 19th, Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $546,698.88.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $19,578,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $10,949,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $8,711,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FormFactor by 58.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

