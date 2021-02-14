Insider Selling: Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells 57,198 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,210,635 shares in the company, valued at $36,106,642,580.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, February 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total transaction of $19,320,912.42.

On Friday, February 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62.

On Friday, January 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02.

On Thursday, January 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $341.00 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 186.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 359.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,202,000 after purchasing an additional 803,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

