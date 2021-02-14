Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $465,540.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $465,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,014.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $764,060.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $727,650.00.

ZEN opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.61. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Zendesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Zendesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 68.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.