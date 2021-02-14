Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.27-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.91. Insperity also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.37-1.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Insperity stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

